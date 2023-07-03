‘Shift Utilities within a Week to Enable Build Flyover between Nanthoor & KPT Junctions’- MP Kateel

‘Shift all Utilities within a Week to Enable Construction of Flyover between Nanthoor & KPT Junctions’- MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: During a meeting, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel instructed the Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to convene a meeting of Departments concerned and sort out issues about utility shifting, within a week to enable the construction of flyovers at Karnataka Polytechnic Junction and Nanthoor Junction on the National Highway 66 in the city. Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Kateel said, “All problems relating to the utility shifting should be cleared within a week to enable launching the two projects at least after a month.”



Kateel asked the NHAI and National Highway (under the Public Works Department) not to allow illegal petty shops, and bus shelters to come up along the highways. An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the meeting that drinking water and electricity supply lines at the two junctions will have to be shifted before taking up the projects. In addition, some trees will have to be cut or shifted. (Meanwhile, the Forest Department will hold a public hearing in the city on July 10 on its proposal to cut 232 trees and shift 370 trees on a 1.6 km stretch between the two junctions for building the flyovers and service roads.)

The NHAI official said that the four-lane project between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi stretch on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway has been completed to an extent of 31.41%. Of the 48.48 km-long stretches being widened, the 14.20 km-long highway is ready now. The project should be over by May 2024. The four-lane project between Periyashanthi and Adda Hole stretch on the same highway has been completed to an extent of 61.71%, the official said, adding that 8.5 km of the 15.13 km-long stretch is ready now. The particular project should be completed by the end of this year.

He further said that 34% of the flyover project at Kalladka on the same highway has been completed and it should be ready by May 2024. Referring to the Bikarnakatte (Mangaluru)-Moodbidri-Sanur (Karkala) highway project, the official said that 10 km of the 48 km-long widening project has been completed.

