Shifted KALASHA during Pumpwell Flyover Construction to Return at its Original Place

Removed KALASHA during Pumpwell Flyover Construction to Return at its Original Place/Mahaveer Circle

Mangaluru: The Jain community in Mangaluru has decided to reinstall the kalasha at Mahavir (Pumpwell) Circle, which was once a cynosure of all eyes. The structure was installed on 43 cents of Mahavir Circle as part of the Mahavir Janma Kalyanak festival of the Jain community in 2003. Later, the kalasha with a garden at the circle became an attractive landmark for those entering the city. However, the huge kalasha installed by the Jain community at a cost of Rs 12 lakh had to be shifted to facilitate the construction of the Pumpwell flyover in 2016. The 26-ft Kalasha, which added beauty to the circle and symbolically welcomed people to the City, was shifted to make way for the flyover which is 22 ft in height.

The Original place of ‘Kalasha’ at the Mahaveer Circle in 2003

The Kalasha was inaugurated by Dr D Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Shree Kshethra Dharmasthala. Besides, the Karnataka Bank had donated an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh for the development of the circle. The Jain community in the year 2003 had gifted the “kalasha” after the circle was named after Mahaveera during his 2006 birth anniversary, The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had sought shifting the “kalasha” to pave the way for the flyover as part of widening the stretch between Nanthoor and Talapady under phase III of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP). After initial hesitation, the Jain community agreed to shift the circle with “kalasha” to a nearby vacant land (near a police outpost built by Rotary Club)- and it has been sitting there for years. NHAI had requested to modify the flyover plan by increasing its height to avoid shifting the Kalasha and by adding an additional vent to allow B.C. Road-Mangalore traffic, a proposal which has also got the backing of the then Mangalore City (South) MLA N. Yogish Bhat, where Bhat said that building the flyover should be the first priority not the retaining the “kalasha” as it was not an ancient monument.

Now, after the Jain community in Mangaluru sought permission, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to allot a space to reinstall the kalasha near the flyover and beautify the area. Pushparaj Jain, president of the Mangaluru Jain Society, speaking to the media said that the Jain community members have decided to reinstall the concrete kalasha structure. He added “Jain community in Mangaluru have got approval from the city corporation to reinstall the kalasha at the junction. The kalasha weighing nearly 30 tons, which was the main attraction at the Mahavir Circle, had to be removed to facilitate the construction of the flyover. We have plans to paint the kalasha and reinstall it by beautifying the area,”.

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty said a meeting of Jain community members and Karnataka Bank will be held soon to discuss the beautification of Mahavir Circle. Mayor said “The erstwhile Pumpwell Circle was renamed as Mahavir Circle based on the request of the Jain community. They have sought permission to reinstall the kalasha at a place near the junction that links the national highway service roads and the city bypass road. Meanwhile, Karnataka Bank also has plans to beautify the area. Hence, we will prepare a plan by holding a meeting of all stakeholders soon,” .