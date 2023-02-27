Shillong: Six including a priest and three nuns killed in road accident at Sumer

Shillong: All the six occupants of a moving vehicle, including a priest and three nuns from Bongaigaon diocese, were killed after a truck rammed into it at Sumer, Ri Bhoi, on Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle and a teacher were also killed in the incident around 3 pm.

The truck (WB 41 G 7268) loaded with cement crossed the otherside of the divider after losing control and hit the Bolero (AS 26B 7908) in which the victims were travelling, said the Ri Bhoi SP, Giri Prasad.

The deceased are Fr Mathew Das, parish priest of Barama parish, sisters Melagrine Dantes, Promila Turkey, Rossie Nongrum from Fatima convent in Barama and Baganpara besides the teacher Mairan from Barama St John’s HS School and the driver.

The occupants of the Bolero were coming to Shillong to drop sister Nongrum who is from Lapalang, Rynjah.

The bodies were shifted to Nongpoh civil hospital morgue.

Bongaigaon Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil condoled the deaths and prayed for the departed souls.

Source: meghalayamonitor

