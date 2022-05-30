Shilpa Devadiga Suicide Case: Police Arrest Two including main accused Aziz

Kundapur: The Kundapur Police on May 30 arrested two persons in connection with the suicide case of Shilpa Devadiga (25) from Uppinakudru.

The arrested have been identified as the main accused Aziz (34) and his brother Raheem (34) who helped Aziz to escape.

Both were arrested by the Kundapur Police at Hemmady and produced before the court.

The Kundapur court has sent Aziz to 7 days of police custody and Raheem to 14 days of Judicial custody.

Shilpa Devadiga, 25, a resident of the Uppinakudru village near Kundapur city, died on May 25 after consuming rat poison. Aziz (32) and his wife Salma (30) have been accused of abetting Shilpa to commit suicide. Shilpa had an affair with Aziz, while Salma allegedly ‘assisted’ her husband in having a relationship with Shilpa for the past three years.

Right-wing groups in Udupi have backed the family’s charges of ‘love jihad’. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has planned to hold a protest in Kundapur on May 31.

Shilpa Devadiga was working in a garment shop in Kundapur and during this time, Aziz came in contact with her and promised that he would marry her. Later, Aziz started blackmailing Shilpa after having physical relationship with her.