Shilpa from Hassan wins Ocean Pearl’s Diamond Necklace at Biggest Fun-Filled New Year Bash 2023

Mangaluru: Goodbye 2022!! Welcome, 2023! Yes, the Revelers from all walks of life gathered at the Dr TMA Pai International Convention Hall to celebrate the New year 2023, organized by The Ocean Pearl, on December 31 at 7:30 pm. The event was planned and designed to set in the perfect ambience for the grand celebrations of New Year’s Eve.

To keep the revellers engaged, a variety of entertainment comprising Group Dance Performances by Hejjenaada, singing performances by Prakash Mahadevan and Roopa Prakash and a star performance by Bollywood fame Nagesh Kumar, was held.

The revellers enjoyed the spectacular night with DJ Sandy who belted out some top Bollywood, Western, Kannada and Tulu songs. Whereas Prakash Mahadevan and Roopa Prakash enthralled the crowd with their foot-tapping numbers. Nagesh Kumar conquered the hearts with his presentations to exact replications. Revellers danced to the amazing Bollywood music played by DJ Sandy. The talented Emcee Lavita kept the crowd rocking and partying all night long until 12:30 am. Revellers also enjoyed the unlimited food (Starters, Salads, Accompaniments, Appetizers, Live Counters, Main Course, and Desserts ) and Unlimited Drinks & Beverages (Premium liquor variety, cocktails and mocktails) throughout the celebrations.

The New Year celebrations started sharp at 7:45 pm with Hindi songs by Prakash Mahadevan followed by Sadiq. The Hejjenaada dance troupe enthralled the revellers with their excellent dance numbers.

It was not just witnessing spectacular performances, but also engaging in games, interactive activities and innumerable on-spot prizes. The Revankar family won the gift hamper for the biggest family of 17 members attending the New Year 2023 celebrations. The guests were entitled to freebies, complimentary vouchers, surprise hampers and LUCKY DRAW. Shilpa Ullas from Hassan won the Diamond Necklace and three lucky winners won the gold coins with gift vouchers.

Shilpa Ullas who along with her family had come all the way from Hassan to celebrate the New Year won the Diamond Necklace. Speaking to mangalorean.com Shilpa said, “I am very happy to win the Diamond Necklace. I did not expect to be lucky on the first day of 2023. Our entire family came from Hassan to celebrate the New Year in Mangaluru, I thank The Ocean Pearl management for the lovely evening and the diamond Necklace. I wish all the very best to each and everyone, let the New year bring prosperity, peace and happiness to everyone”.

All the revellers shifted to the first floor to welcome the New Year 2023. Lights went off and the time was ticking on the LED screen when the time descended the revellers welcomed the New year 2023 by greeting each other.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Vice President Girish said, “We had expected a very good crowd but due to the restrictions by the government, many people refrained from attending the New Year Party. The district administration had given time until 12:30 am for the celebrations but ordered to stop the music at 10:30 pm. If there is no music what is the use of continuing the celebrations till 12:30 am? I am happy that people came in large numbers for the celebrations”.

The New Year Celebrations concluded at 12.:0 am. People enjoyed unlimited food (Starters, Salads, Accompaniments, Appetizers, Live Counters, Main Course, and Desserts ) and Unlimited Drinks & Beverages (Premium liquor variety, cocktails and mocktails). Children below the age of 8 years walk in free provided they are accompanied by their parents. With a forte for over a decade in Food & Hospitality, the spread of culinary variety and exemplary service, add to the flavours of the night