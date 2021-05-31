Spread the love



















Shilpa Shetty shares funny ‘Hungama 2’ video on Paresh Rawal’s birthday



Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Sunday to share a funny behind the scenes video from her upcoming film Hungama 2 with co-star Paresh Rawal on his birthday.

Shilpa wished the veteran actor on his birthday saying “there’s never a dull moment with you around” and used the hashtag #legend.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen sitting behind Paresh Rawal on a scooter and the actress laughs speaking to someone standing beside, saying he doesn’t know how to ride it!

“Happy birthday, #PareshRawal ji!!

I love how there’s never a dull moment with you around. May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg! #LaughRiot #legend #funtimes #hungama2 #onset,” Shilpa wrote alongside her video.

Several friends and industry colleagues of the actor also took to social media to wish Paresh Rawal on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend & a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. I will always cherish our journey since college theatre days. You r an inspiration to all of us. May you continue to shine as bright as ever. Can never forget your performance in aTokhar’ with Shafi Inamdar,” tweeted producer Ashoke Pandit.

“A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health and good memories,” posted Suniel Shetty.

