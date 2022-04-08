Shilpa Shinde has fun dubbing for ‘Margaon: The Closed File’



Mumbai: Popular television actor Shilpa Shinde is looking forward to the release of her next web-series ‘Margaon: The Closed File’.

Shilpa recently finished dubbing for the series which has been produced and directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma. According to her, shooting for this series has been one of the fun experiences of her career.

Elaborating on the same, she says: “While dubbing for ‘Margaon: The Closed File’, I had exactly the kind of fun I had while shooting for it. Once the dubbing session got over, I also felt a tinge of sadness as it marked the end of my journey on the show.”

“One of the things that made the experience of working on the show so memorable was the fact that there was so much positivity on the sets. Kapil made sure that everybody was comfortable and happy even while shooting some of the most challenging scenes,” adds the ‘Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai’ actress.

For producer-director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, ‘Margaon: The Closed File’ is a special project for multiple reasons. It features some of the most respected actresses in the industry across different generations like Zeenat Aman, Pallavi Joshi, Kitu Gidwani, Shilpa Shinde, Tanaaz Currim Irani and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Talking about getting so many talented actresses on board, Kapil says: “It was an honour and privilege to work with so many legendary actresses on this series. I am grateful to each one of them for saying a yes to this project. During her dubbing session, Shilpa ji said that it was one of the most special projects for her. For me, the goodwill and blessings of these actresses was the biggest reward of making this series.”

‘Margaon: The Closed File’ will stream on a leading OTT platform later this year.