Shiradi Ghat Road: Comprehensive Solution Within a Week: CM Bommai

Mangaluru: A special meeting will be held with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India within a week to provide a permanent solution to the Shiradi Ghat Road, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said the meeting will discuss asphalting, white topping and tunnel within a week and come out with a solution.

Border row: Committed to protecting state interest

On the border row, the CM said the KSRTC buses are operated in Maharashtra but instructions are given to the state of May initiate some more steps. On December 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting of the Chief Ministers of both states. On Monday, a delegation of Karnataka MPs is meeting Shah to submit a memorandum to him. The State is committed to protecting the interest of Kannadigas living in Maharashtra and also of the State’s interest.

“We have not permitted MES to hold its convention in Belagavi during the winter session of the State Legislature to be held in Suvarna Soudha.

To a question, he said the cops have conducted several raids on 15 sleeper cells and nabbed the militants. This work has been going on. The state police, NIA and other agencies are keeping a vigil on their connection, finance and other things”.