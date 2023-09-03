Shiroor Math to Hold Tiger Dance on Krishna Janmashtami

Udupi: Udupi Shiroor Math Swamiji Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji will revive the tradition set by his predecessor Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji in patronising the huli veshsa (tiger dance) teams by offering cash incentives during the Krishna Janmashtami and Vitla Pindi celebrations on September 7.

Addressing the reporters in Udupi on Saturday the Swamiji said that the legacy of his predecessor of decorating huli vesha team members with garlands of currency will be reintroduced this year.

The late seer had been a great patron of huli vesha and other traditional artists and used to hold performances during Vitla Pindi in front of the Math on Car Street, the seer said.

The practice was discontinued after the demise of Lakshmivara in July 2018 while the Math did not have a successor till Vedavardhana was chosen in May 2021 by Shiroor Math’s Dwanda Math Sode Math seer Vishwavallabha Theertha Swamiji on May 14, 2021.

As much as Rs 4 lakh in currency notes in the denominations of Rs 20, Rs 50, and Rs 100 will be used to prepare garlands to encourage the artists, the Math diwan Uday Kumar Saralathaya said.

The performance will be held at the Anna Vittala Vedike on Car Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 7.

