Shiv Sena moves HC against BMC for Dassehra rally permission



Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to give permission to the party to hold its annual Dassehra rally at Shivaji Park, here on Wednesday.

The plea, filed through Sena lawyer Joel Carlos, was mentioned before a division bench of Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice Kamal Khata who have listed it for urgent hearing on Thursday.

In its plea, the Shiv Sena said it has been holding its traditional annual Dassehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park since 1966, barring 2020 and 2021 when it was not held owing to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

As per procedure, the party applied for permission to the BMC on August 26 for the Dassehra rally on October 5 this year.

However, the permission has not been granted for nearly a month, compelling the party to move the high court for suitable directions to the BMC.

Like this: Like Loading...