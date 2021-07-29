Spread the love



















Shiv Sena slams govt for passing JJB Bill without hearing oppn’s views



New Delhi: Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday slammed the government for passing the Juvenile Justice Board Amendment Bill in Parliament without hearing the views of opposition and described the measure as “anti-justice”.

“Today the Juvenile Justice Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha without hearing the views of the members of opposition. The way bills are being passed without getting the house in order shows arrogance of the government. These amendments are anti-justice and work against the children,” Chaturvedi told IANS.

She said that the JJB Amendment bill seems oblivious to the challenges that exist for juveniles in shelter homes and those pending adoption.

“It shows how shamelessly a governmen will focus on centralisation of power,” she said, adding that the bill empowers District Magistrates to decide a child’s fate rather than a court.

“They (the DMs) will become the sole and overarching authority to take a call on shelter homes, compliance, adoptions without any need for judicial intervention. This kind of bulldozing shows the brazenness and arrogance of the government,” she said.

Her remarks came after the JJB Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Like this: Like Loading...