Shiv Sena’s Goa unit slams BJP over ‘protection’ to rebel MLAs



Panaji: Calling the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs “a group of traitors”, the party’s Goa unit has condemned the BJP government in the coastal state for providing protection to the legislators who are likely to come to Goa.

“We condemn the BJP government of Goa, because the government machinery is being used to protect these traitors. Don’t use the spending from the public exchequer for the benefit of the BJP, by giving protection to them. BJP should not use government machinery to protect them,” Jitesh Kamat, chief of Shiv Sena in Goa, told IANS.

“@BJP4Goa is turning #Goa into wholesale political market, then by wholesale purchase of @INCGoa #MLAs and now by participating in the attempt of purchasing a bunch of traitors,” Kamat tweeted.

He said that party leader Sanjay Raut had given the opportunity to these rebel MLAs to sit across the table and have discussion to resolve differences, if any, than to camp in other states. “But now that time has gone,” Kamat said.

Meanwhile, heavy police force have been deployed at Goa airport at Dabolim and at the resort, where these MLAs would stay, with senior police officers monitoring the situation there.