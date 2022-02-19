Shivaji Maharaj a symbol of India’s self-respect, belongs to entire country: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has described Maratha warrior Chatrapati Shivaji as a symbol of India’s self-respect.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji, organised by the Karnataka Maratha Welfare Association here, the chief minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji at Sadashiva Nagar.

Recalling Shivaji’s heroics against the Mughal empire, Bommai described him as a brave warrior who defended the whole of India. “Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of India’s self-respect. He represents India’s unity and integrity. It was because of his valour that Hinduism could survive in India. He belongs to the whole country, to all sections of society,” he explained.

The chief minister said that efforts would be made to strengthen Shivaji’s ideals among the people of the state.