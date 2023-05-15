Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to ill health

Bengaluru: Congress’ Karnataka President D K Shivakumar on Monday said that he is cancelling the Delhi trip due to “ill health”.

His office had earlier said that he had left for Delhi.

Interacting with media persons, the senior Congress leader said that his health was not good and hence he was cancelling his trip.

Sources in Congress told IANS that he was sore at Siddharamiah being considered for the top post.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Nasser Hussain told media persons here that there was no need for Shivakumar to be anxious and upset. He said that only observers knew that who among the two leaders had more support among Congress legislators.

Earlier, Shivakumar had told media persons that he had stood with the party through thick and thin and that even when many party legislators had ditched the party, he worked hard and rebuilt the party from scratch.

After the sparkling victory in Karnataka, the fight between Siddharamiah and Shivakumar has created a situation of uneasiness among the party cadres and supporters.

