Shivakumar will campaign in Belgaum, says Cong candidate Jarkiholi



Bengaluru: Congress’ Karnataka Working President and Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll candidate, Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said that D.K. Shivakumar would certainly be part of the campaign in by virtue of being the state party chief.

This statement assumes significance in the wake of his youngest brother, Lakhan Jarkiholi expressing serious reservations over Shivakumar’s presence during the election campaign besides demanding his resignation too.

“How can anyone stop the KPCC president from campaigning?

“Shivakumar being KPCC president, he will campaign for me or anyone who is contesting on Congress party ticket in these by-elections. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah are our leaders by virtue of their designations. When a party has chosen someone to a particular post, it entails certain privileges too,” Satish Jarkiholi said.

He added that politics is a peculiar field where one needs to learn to survive with one’s bitterest critics.

“In Gokak, (my daughter) Priyanka is holding the fort on my behalf, while (my son) Rahul will lead my campaign in Arabhavi,” he said signaling that Lakhan Jarkiholi will not be playing any big role in his elections.

Arabhavi is represented by Balachandra Jarkiholi while Gokak is represented by former minister and Sleaze CD case accused Ramesh Jarkiholi, and both brothers are in the BJP.

Answering a question, Satish Jarkiholi said that he would not be raising the Sleaze CD issue at all and instead the party would be focusing on the failures of BJP.

“Jarkiholi family commands respect here (Belgaum). Here we have our fans and party supporters too, so, this time it would be a fight to win for me,” he said.



