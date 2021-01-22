Spread the love



















Shivamogga blast: K’taka to give Rs 5 lakh each to victims’ kin



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in Shivamogga blast and asserted that his government was committed to stop all illegal mining in the state.

Expressing ‘shock’ over the dynamite blast in his hometown Shivamogga, Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada that he was in touch with senior officials since late night to oversee rescue operation.

“Such incidents should not happen. Illegal mining will be dealt with sternly. We have already stopped illegal mining; we will stop all such mining activities. Let the investigation take place, let the report come, we will take action,” he tweeted.

Five persons were killed in the tragic incident reported from a quarry around 10.20 pm on Thursday.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the incident has been ordered and strict action against the guilty is certain,” he said.



