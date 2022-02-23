Shivamogga Clash: Udupi City Police hold Route March

Udupi: To build confidence among the Public, the City police carried out a route march in Udupi CIty on February 23.

The exercise was carried out following tension in Shivamogga after the murder of a youth and controversies surrounding the hijab that erupted in Udupi and spread to various parts of the state.

The route march was led by Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan and Additional SP Siddalingappa. DySP’s Sudhakar Nayak, Raghavendra, Udupi PI Pramod Kumar and Rapid Action force officials were present during the route march.

The route march commenced from Jodukatte and passed through Big Bazar, Diana Circle, Court Road, KM Marg, Trivinice Circle and Culminated at Udupi Bus stand.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan said, “The route march was held to build confidence in the public about the law and order situation and also as a preventive measure against any untoward incidents”.