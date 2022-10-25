Shivamogga district tense after miscreants threaten slain Bajrang Dal activist’s family



Shivamogga: Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Tuesday after a group of miscreants threatened the family members of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was hacked to death earlier this year.

The police have made tight security arrangements throughout the district to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the police, the incident took place late Monday night. The miscreants also assaulted a person, identified as Prakash, and escaped the spot after locals gathered.

Prakash, who is currently hospitalised, told the police that a total of nine miscreants, all wearing masks, came on three bikes and they were carrying machetes and swords.

Superintendent of Police Mithun visited the spot and instructed to monitor the situation.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants on February 20 amid the height of hijab crisis triggering concerns on law and order situation.

Harsha who was popularly known as Harsha Hindu, was in the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned illegal transportation of cows.

He shared fierce Hindutva messages on his social media accounts and also commented on the hijab issue.

The murder had led to widespread violence in the state.

