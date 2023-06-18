Shivamogga Police arrest one over allegedly harassing girls

Shivamogga: Shivamogga Police arrested a person on June 18 who allegedly harassed several girls in Tirthahalli after taking their photos and videos.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on June 18, “One video of a guy involved in sexual acts with a few girls in Tirthahalli has gone viral. We have secured the guy and are booking an FIR now”.

Office-bearers of the Tirthahalli taluk unit of NSUI, on June 17, complained to Tirthahalli Police, demanding action against Prateek Gowda, who had identified with Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He allegedly harassed several girls after taking their photos and videos.

Similarly, leaders of the ABVP, also complained to the police and demanded action against him. They maintained that Prateek had been relieved of responsibilities in the organization since January this year, and he harassed many people by misusing the name of the organisation.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga Police issued a press release informing the public that circulating obscene photos on social media, including WhatsApp, is a punishable offence under the IT Act. The convicted could be sentenced to up to five years of imprisonment, besides the penalty. The CEN Police would be keeping a vigil on such activities, and admins of WhatsApp groups should be alert, the release said.

