Shivaraj Devadiga Arrested for Extorting Money from Woman

Mangaluru: A man who was posing as a police constable, was arrested on March 11 for extorting money from a woman.

The arrested has been identified as Shivaraj Devadiga, from Kavoor. He was earlier working as a Home guard.

The complainant Savitha (45) who was running a Massage Parlour, was threatened by Shivaraj Devadiga. The accused introduced himself as a police constable of Pandeshwar Women’s Police Station. He came to the victim’s place in police uniform saying, “We have received a complaint that you are running a prostitution centre and there are gold ornaments and unaccounted money in your house, if you cooperate with the police, you will be safe or else we have to conduct a raid. The accused demanded money to close the case. Out of fear, the woman transferred Rs 18,000 through google pay to the bank account of the accused.

The accused called the woman the next day and said that the file was transferred to the police commissioner’s office. He also demanded Rs 20,000 which the woman transferred to his account.

In this connection, a case was filed at the Kavoor police station. Based on the complaint Shivaraj was arrested on March 11. Shivaraj was earlier serving as a Home guard, he had threatened the woman while dressed in a police uniform.

