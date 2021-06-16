Spread the love



















Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi to meet PM Modi, other leaders



New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to apprise him about Covid management in the state.

According to a source in Madhya Pradesh government, Chouhan would apprise the Prime Minister about measures taken to control the second wave of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh and the current situation of the virus infection.

Chouhan would also apprise the Prime Minister about the Madhya Pradesh government’s preparations for handling of a possible third wave of Covid.

He would also inform the Prime Minister about an ongoing vaccination drive in the state and special vaccination drive to be held across Madhya Pradesh between July 1 and July 3,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister would also discuss the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna and other development works in the state.

Chouhan is also likely to meet Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and D.V. Sadananda Gowda. The BJP sources said that Chouhan may also meet party Chief J.P. Nadda and union Home Minister Amit Shah.

