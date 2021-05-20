Spread the love



















Shobha Alleges Churches Misleading People on COVID Vaccine: Ivan Files Case

Mangaluru: Former MLC Ivan D’Souza approached the Police commissioner and the Pandeshwar Police Inspector on May 20, and filed a complaint against the Udupi – Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje in connection with false allegations against the Churches on COVID vaccination.

The complaint filed by Ivan D’Souza stated, “Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje has falsely alleged that the churches are advising the Christian community not to receive COVID vaccinations. The Church authorities, Priests and the Christian community is following all the guidelines implemented by the government and the Health Department. The Christian Community is aware that Vaccination is the only solution to save people from the Virus. The health department as well as people of other communities are aware that the Bishop, priests and other Christian leaders themselves have been an example to others by getting themselves vaccinated and encouraging their followers to avail the benefits of getting vaccinated. But Shobha Karandlaje being the MP of Udupi – Chikkamagaluru accusing the church is condemnable”.

“MP Shobha’s statement is creating misunderstanding between the communities like she has done in the past. Shobha is trying to hide her failures by putting false allegations against the Christian community which is a black dot to Democracy. A case should be registered against MP Shobha and she should be immediately arrested”, said Ivan D’Souza.

Former Corporator Bhaskar Rao, Ashith Pereira, Chittaranjan Shetty Bondala, Roshan Rai, C M Mustafa, Arif Bava, Saleem Mukka, Milaj, Yusuf Uchila, Bazil, Habibulla Kannur and others were also present.

