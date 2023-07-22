Shobha Karandlaje blames previous govt. for Manipur violence

Hubballi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has blamed previous governments for the ongoing violence in Manipur and has alleged that efforts were being made to project the Union government in a bad light by utilising the viral video of two women being disrobed in public.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Ms Karandlaje said that a similar incident had been reported from West Bengal and it was wrong to blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for the violence in Manipur.

She said that what was happening in Manipur was related to a conflict between tribes and the reason for the conflict was the faults committed by the previous governments. “Infiltrators from other nations have congregated in North Eastern States and the Union government is making continuous efforts to send them out. Consequently, it has led to violence,” she said.

The Union Minister said that in the last six decades, the governments led by the Congress and UPA had neglected the North Eastern States and the people of these states were reluctant to consider themselves Indians. “However, after PM Modi came to power, they have begun accepting India and a lot of development works have begun. They are witnessing development works by Centre for the first time,” she said.

To a query, she said that it was important that peace was established in North Eastern States. However, instead of discussing the issue in the Parliament, the Opposition parties including Congress were discussing it outside the Parliament. The Centre was ready to give replies to all the questions on Manipur, she added.

