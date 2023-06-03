Shobha Karandlaje Mourns Loss of Lives in Odisha Train Tragedy, Demands Probe

Udupi: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday demanded a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district that killed 261 people and injured over 900 others.

Speaking to the Media persons in Udupi, Shobha said, “There should be a proper investigation to find out the cause of the accident. After many years such a tragedy took place in the country that claimed the lives of 261 people”.

Shobha further said, “After complete evacuation, we will get the exact cause of the accident. The Union Railway department has already started the enquiry, we are with the families of the deceased. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families”.

Like this: Like Loading...