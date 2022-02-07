Shobha ‘Smilemaker’ G Rao Releases Her Comprehensive Video ‘MEMORABLE MANGALORE’

Mangaluru: This Coastal Town and also a Educational Hub, MANGALURU called by many names, like Kudla in Tulu, Mangaluru in Kannada, Kodiyāl in Konkani, Mangalapuram in Malayalam or Maikāla in Beary bashe, is the chief port city of the Indian state of Karnataka. The lush greenery around, pleasant atmosphere and well connected links to ports, railways and air make it a superb place, be it for residential or industrial. With major industrial players already enjoying the sunshine here, Mangaluru has proven to be the better destination in South India. With its pristine beaches, broad roads and calm localities this coastal city was declared the eighth cleanest city in India.

The name Mangaluru derives from the local Hindu Goddess Mangaladevi. It developed as a port on the Arabian Sea—remaining, to this day, a major port of India. Lying on the backwaters of the Netravati and Gurupura rivers, this Coastal City is often used as a staging point for sea traffic along the Malabar Coast. Mangaluru was ruled by several major powers, including the Kadambas, Vijayanagar dynasty, Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, and the Portuguese. The city was a source of contention between the British and the Mysore rulers, Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. Tipu Sultan built a famous outpost called Sulthan Batteri rumoured to have tunnel access till Mysore. Eventually annexed by the British in 1799, Mangalore remained part of the Madras Presidency until India’s independence in 1947. The city was unified with the state of Mysore (now called Karnataka) in 1956.

Mangalore is demographically diverse with several languages, including Tulu, Konkani, Kannada, and Beary bashe commonly spoken, and is the largest city of Tulu Nadu region. The city’s landscape is characterised by rolling hills, coconut palms, freshwater streams, and hard red-clay tiled-roof buildings. In an exercise carried out by the Urban Development Ministry under the national urban sanitation policy, Mangaluru was placed as the eighth cleanest city in the country, and it one of the SMART CITY in the Country.

Having given a brief narration of Mangaluru, Ms Shobha Rao Smilemaker is, who a lawyer by qualification, a soft skills trainer by passion , a motivational speaker, a freelance journalist, a bestselling author, an avid traveler and founder of ‘Smilemakers Trainings’, on 2 February 2022 ( 2-2-22) Ms Shobha G Rao released a comprehensive video called ‘Memorable Mangalore’ on her Shobha Smilemaker YouTube channel, with an intention to inform and inspire people about the beloved city of Mangaluru.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean She said, ‘Though I used to often visit this native place of mine, I actually moved to Mangaluru around two years ago and was surprised to find out that most of my other national or international friends hardly had any knowledge about this wonderful city’. The English language Mangalore video was launched by interior designer Nayana Fernandes, who initiated the idea and William Pais of Gallery Orchid whose book ‘ Land of South Kanara’ was used as the basic structure for her video and my husband Girish V Rao a renowned Corporate professional. The Kannada version was released by ADC Manikya M, the Deputy Director for Tourism and Ms Meera Pandit,the Joint Commissioner for Commercial Tax and Taranath Ghatti Kapikad of V4 News whose team supported her fully in the making of this video. The Hindi version was released by Ms Shameem Kunil of Kunil Developers and Ms Pavitra Rao Aroor of Avatar Hotel, Mangaluru”.

Ms Shabha said that after months of extensive interviews, book readings or internet research she decided to bring out a comprehensive video covering maximum aspects of Mangaluru in minimum time of around 5 minutes. She also said that in the near future a longer video of 20 minutes about Mangaluru will be released..

Decades ago , Shobha G Rao had contributed a lot towards public cleanliness projects and in 2013, she had declared a date to Clean India on 2-2-22. She is happy that her vision towards getting a more responsible attitude of people towards public cleanliness has been achieved by 2-2-22 and that is why she chose this date to release her video about Mangalore which is one of the cleanest cities of India.

Having a BEAUTIFUL SMILE on her face always, Ms Shobha says, "Anyone can become a Smilemaker at any moment, by using the inner capability to find a positive view regarding any situation and then willfully choosing to make smiles around them". Ms Shobha has had a visionary Goal to live in a 'World of Smilemakers'.

Her Mission is To enroll people in the 'Smilemakers Movement'- Mirroring the posture of the logo and reconnecting with inner Smilemaker self at an international workshop in Dubai.

Ms Shobha has made this video about Mangalore on Shobha Smilemaker YouTube channel to create more smiles. She has a vision of living in a 'World of Smilemakers' where people use their ability to find and make smiles in any situation. Making Smiles as Trainer, Writer, Traveller, Contributor, & Author of the Amazon International Best Seller, 'Journey of a Corporate Mentor'

