Shobha writes to Amith Shah seeking NIA Probe into Arrest of Bengaluru Terror Suspects

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje requested Home Minister Amith Shah to entrust the NIA with the investigation into the recent arrest of Lashker-E-Taiba terrorists in Bengaluru.

In a Letter addressed to Amith Shah, minister Shobha Karandlaje stated that the Police have arrested five terrorists allegedly belonging to Lashker- E-Taiba in Bengaluru. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and 4 live hand grenades have been recovered from them. Their handler, Mohammad Junaid, who is absconding and is believed to be out of the country, is alleged to have supplied all these weapons to them. It is still unknown how he managed to ship arms and live grenades to Bengaluru.

The arrested individuals are Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Jahid Tabrez and Syed Mudassir. Seven country-made pistols, 45 live bullets, walkie-talkie sets, a dagger, and 12 mobile sets have been recovered from them.

In another development, a person by the name of Fayazullah Ali was arrested for supplying illegal weapons in Davangere District. There appears to be a strong network and nexus of such terrorists operating in Karnataka and other states. An ecosystem supporting these terrorists seems to have been developing and supporting them with the procurement of weapons, financial and logistic support.

Considering the gravity of the situation, national security, and the proliferation of criminals across far-off places, it would be prudent to hand over the investigation to NIA, which is best equipped to handle such cases and bring them to a logical conclusion. The NIA’s expertise in cracking such cases makes it, the ideal agency to take over this investigation immediately in the larger interest of the Nation.

In this regard, Minister Shoba has requested the Home Minister to hand over the investigation of this incident to NIA and constitute a special team to ensure all the culprits, handlers and their network is tracked and arrested.

