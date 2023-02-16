Shocking! Body of Daily Wage Labourer Brought in Goods Vehicle and Dumped on Roadside

Udupi: In a shocking incident, the body of a daily wage labourer was found on the roadside in Kemmannu under the Malpe Police station limits here on February 16.

The deceased has been identified as Hanumantha, a native of North Karnataka.

According to the Malpe Police, Hanumantha was not well for two days. On Thursday, there was a weekly market in Kemmannu and Hanumantha’s friends took him with them in a Tempo. While Hanumantha’s friends were busy with their work, Hanumantha slept in the back side of the Tempo. In the afternoon, when the Tempo owner asked the driver to bring back the Tempo, Hanumantha’s friends left him on the roadside. The local people thought that Hanumantha was an alcoholic. But in the evening, when someone checked, he found that the person was dead.

The police are investigating the case to find out whether Hanumantha died in the Tempo or later. Malpe Police visited the spot and further investigation is on.

