Shooter Chaudhary betters World Cup score at Asian championships



Osijek (Croatia): Saurabh Chaudhary, 2018 Asian Games champion in men’s 10m air pistol, scored 589 in Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) of European Shooting Championships here on Monday.

Chaudhary’s performance on Monday was better than the 587 he shot in New Delhi’s World Cup in March.

“This competition is the best possible start for our final preparations for Tokyo Olympic Games. Some shooters like Apurvi have recovered from Covid-19. With more training, they would do better,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

Abhishek Verma, however, scored a modest 579 in men’s 10m air pistol.

In women’s 10m air pistol, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker shot 572 and 573 respectively.

In men’s 10m air rifle, Divyansh Singh Panwar shot 628.1 while Deepak Kumar scored 627.4. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 625.

The Olympic bound 13-member Indian team is participating in MQS category and is ineligible to compete in the medal round.

