Shooting at Ottawa wedding reception kills 2

At least two people were killed and six others injured after a shooting at a wedding reception in Canada’s capital Ottawa, police said.



Ottawa: At least two people were killed and six others injured after a shooting at a wedding reception in Canada’s capital Ottawa, police said.

Addressing media on Sundat, Acting Duty Insp. Amy Bond said police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10.21 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s south end, CBC News reported.

The victims were attending a reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.

Four hours after the shooting, police here were no further threats to public safety.

The two victims were identified Sunday afternoon as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both from Toronto.

Ottawa police had made no arrests as of Sunday and did not have a description of any suspects.

“This violence is tragic. It’s unacceptable,” Bond said. “It’s disturbing for our entire community.”

Like this: Like Loading...