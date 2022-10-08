Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway



Srinagar: Vehicular traffic has been disrupted along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Mahar due to shooting stones, Traffic Police said on Saturday.

“Shooting stones disrupting traffic movement at Mehar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police added.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

