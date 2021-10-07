Spread the love



















Shootout in Morgans Gate, Rajesh Prabhu Arrested

Mangaluru: The Mangalore South Police have arrested Rajesh Prabhu on October 7, in connection with the shootout case and critically injuring his son at Morgans Gate on October 5.

On October 5, 16-year-old Sudheendra was critically injured when a bullet fired by his father hit him in the left eye was lodged in the head. Sudheendra’s father Rajesh Prabhu in a fit of rage had shot at two of his staff when they had asked for their salary, but missed and hit his son Sudheendra in the left eye and got lodged in the head.

On October 5, evening two of the workers Chandru and Ashraf had come to Vaishnavi Express Cargo to take their salary. Rajesh Prabhu’s wife who was present in the office informed Rajesh over the phone that two of the employees had come for their salary. Immediately Rajesh along with his son Sudheendra rushed to the office as they were residing close by. When Chandru and Ashraf demanded the remaining payment of Rs 4000, there was an argument between the three of them. Sudheendra intervened and slapped the employees which lead to a commotion. In a fit of rage, Rajesh pulled out his pistol and fired two shots. One of the bullets hit Sudheendra who was nearby. Sudheendra was rushed to the hospital but his condition remained critical with the bullet lodged in his head.

A case was registered in Mangaluru South Police station. On October 7, Rajesh was arrested under section 307, 308 IPC and Arms Act 1959, 30.

