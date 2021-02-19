Spread the love



















Shootout in Restaurant at Falnir, Two More Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar police have arrested two more accused on February 18, connected to the shootout case at a Restaurant in Falnir here on October 30.

According to the police, at around 5:00 pm, four persons came to the MFC Hotel & Fresh Mart at Falnir. After some time, there was a commotion between the youth and the hotel staff in regard to the Samosa served to them. They assaulted the hotel staff and fled from the spot. When the other staff chased them, one of the accused, Mohammed Sameer, shot at the staff. In this connection, a case was filed in the Mangalore South Police station.

The Pandeshwar police investigating the case have already arrested Izaz Mohammed, Zunaid Basheer, Haneef Pacchambala, Mohammed Sattar, Mohammed Ashraf, S Mohammed Sadiq, Mohammed Sharook alias Sharook, Abubaker Saddiq alias Siddiq and Mohammed Asgar and produced them before the court.

On October 18, at around 8:00 pm, the Pandeshwar police arrested Mohammed Sameer alias Sameer Kadapara (29), Mukkachery Ullal and Mohammed Arfan alias Arfan (23), from Melangadi Ullal.

The Pandeshwar police have seized a Revolver and a knife from their possession. The prime accused in the case Sameer is the close aide of Ullal Bottu Davood. He is involved in various crimes, and four cases have been registered against him, including the Target Ilyas murder case.

The accused were absconding for the past three months. Those aiding and abetting in the crime will be severely dealt with.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the able guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker, DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goanker and ACP Mangalore Central Sub-Division Jagadish, the operation was carried out by the Pandeshwar Police inspector Lokesh A C, Sub Inspector Sheetak Alagoor, Manjula, Ananth Murdeshwar and team.