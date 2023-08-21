Shop Owner of Bangalore Iyengar Bakery Commits Suicide in Ullal

Mangaluru: Shop owner of Bangalore Iyengar Bakery in Kuthar and Derlakatte committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Shanthibagh, Kuthar here, on August 21.

The deceased has been identified as Rudresh (36) from Hassan.

According to sources, 12 years ago, Rudresh with his family came to Mangaluru and stayed in a rented house in Santhosh Nagar. Rudresh had two shops by name Bengaluru Iyengar Bakery at Kuthar and Derlakatte. Rudresh had Recently shifted to Shanthibagh.

On August 21, Rudresh came home to have tea but did not return to the bakery. After having food, Rudresh went to his bedroom, while his wife Hemalatha, was taking a nap in another room. When Hemalatha woke up, she did not find Rudresh anywhere so she started searching for him. When she found the bedroom door locked from inside, she broke opened the door and found Rudresh hanging to the ceiling.

Rudresh was suffering from heart disease and was under treatment. Recently Hemalatha had undergone ear surgery and was discharged from the hospital. Two days back, Rudresh’s sister and her son had been to Yenepoya Hospital for treatment and stayed at Rudresh’s house. When the incident happened, Rudresh’s sister and his younger daughter were at the Derlakatte Bekary, while his sister’s son was at the bakery in Kuthar. Rudresh’s eldest daughter Purvika and wife Hemalatha were at home.

It is learnt that Rudresh was very friendly with everyone in the locality and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Ullal police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

