Shops Gutted in Fire at Koteshwar

Kundapur: Two Shops were totally gutted in a fire at Koteshwar here, on January 10 evening.

A fire broke out in one of the Fancy shops located near Koteshwar Temple and then spread to a Readymade cloth shop and a house adjacent to the store.

The Shop owner had gone out, when the fire broke out. Some Locals saw flames and smoke emanating from the Fancy Shop. They alerted others and informed the police and fire brigade.

The Fire tenders and the police team immediately rushed to the spot and after three hours brought the fire under control.

Primary investigations indicated short circuit to be the cause of fire. According to the shop owner, goods worth several lakhs were destroyed in the fire.