Shops in Patna to face closure if they violate Covid norms



Patna: Amid Covid-19 surge in the state, the Patna divisional commissioner has directed the shopkeepers and showroom owners to strictly follow the Covid protocols else district administration will force them to shut down the shops and the showrooms for three days.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, the divisional commissioner of Patna has directed all district magistrates of the division for the same after a review meeting in Patna.

“We have asked officers to deploy security personnel in public places to execute ‘Roko-Toko’ (Stop and Aware) people to follow Covid norms. The officers are entitle to issue challan to the violators,” Agrawal said.

“The DMs and SPs of respective districts have been asked to initiate checking of masks and social distancing in schools, education centres, shops, showrooms, shopping malls, fruits and vegetable markets, bus stands, railway stations, inside public transports and prepare reports at sub-division level,” Agrawal said.

“We have appealed common people, above 45 years age, to register themselves for the vaccination and get vaccinated,” Agrawal said.