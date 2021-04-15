Spread the love



















Short-circuit in Air Conditioner causes Fire at Income Tax Office in City



Mangaluru: As per the report from DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar stated that a short circuit in the air-conditioner (AC) caused fire in the Income Tax Office (TDS section) located at the Central Revenue Building in Attavar, Mangaluru on Thursday 15 April 15, at 9. 45 am. Luckily no one was injured in the fire, but a large number of documents and files, plus a bunch of computers, and other office furniture etc were destroyed in the fire. Fire personnel from Pandeshwar Fire Department quickly arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control. It is learnt that even though a large number of files and documents were lost in this fire, the soft copies of all the data which is safely stored in the centralized system has prevented the data from being lost.

Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar had visited the spot, and further investigation is on.