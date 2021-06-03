Spread the love



















Show cause notice to BJP MLC for remarks against Bihar CM

Patna: The disciplinary committee of Bihar BJP unit on Thursday issued show cause notice to MLC Tunna Ji Pandey for comments against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The disciplinary committee has asked Pandey to submit the reply within 10 days.

Pandey, in a tweet had said that Nitish Kumar is an circumstantial CM. The people of Bihar had given mandate to Tejashwi Yadav. He had stolen the mandate during the assembly elections and became chief minister of Bihar.

Pandey’s comments triggered a huge political row in Bihar.

The JDU immediately responded sharply.

Sanjay Singh, JDU’s chief spokesperson openly warned the BJP saying that they have crossed the limit.

“We will not listen to anything against our leader Nitish Kumar. We are silent but it does not mean that we are weak. We can also speak and speak louder than them. If anyone points finger at our leaders we will strongly respond against them,” Singh said.

“Tunna Ji Pandey was a liquor trader in Bihar. He is angry with Nitish Kumar and making irresponsible statements against him,” Singh said.

Earlier Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JDU parliamentary board and Hindustani Awam Morcha (CAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also slammed BJP for statements against Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

“If any JDU leader would have given such a statement against top leadership of the BJP in state or at Centre, they would make an issue out of it,” Kushwaha said while addressing BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Kushwaha hinted that such a statement was deliberately given by the leaders on the direction of BJP top leadership sitting in Delhi.

Manjhi said that Nitish Kumar is the only face of NDA in Bihar.

“He is a chief minister and we cannot tolerate any objectionable statements against him,” Manjhi said.

