Shravanabelagola Jain Math seer passes away

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji pontiff and head of Shravanabelagola Digamber Jain Math died after a prolonged illness in the early hours of Thursday. He was 74. Math sources said that Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji died of a heart attack.

According to Swamiji’s personnel assistant, he was no more when he visited his restroom to wake him up at around 5:30 am.

Charukeerthi has lakhs of devotees across the nation and abroad. He has headed 4 Mahamastakabhishekas held once in 12 years till now. He took charge as head of Digamber Jain Math in 1970. Swamiji got his master’s degree in History and Philosophy from Mysuru and Bengaluru Universities respectively.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conferred the “Karmayogi” award to Swamiji when she visited Shravanabelagola to witness Anointment. Math Authority has not confirmed the date and time of the funeral yet.

