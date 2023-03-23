Shravanabelagola Jain mutt seer passes away

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji pontiff and head of Shravanabelagola digamber Jain Mutt died after prolonged illness at early hours of Thursday. He was 74. Mutt sources said that Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji died of heart attack.

According to Swamiji’s personnel assistant, he was no more when he visited his rest room to wake him up at around 5.30 Am.

Charukeerthi has lakhs of devotees across the nation and abroad . He has headed 4 Mahamastakabhishekas held once in 12 years till now. He took charge as head of Digamber Jain Mutt in 1970. Swamiji got his masters degree in History and Philosophy from Mysuru and Bengaluru Universities respectively.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conferred “Karmayogi” award to Swamiji when she visited Shravanabelagola to witness Anointment. Mutt Authority has not confirmed the date and time of funeral yet.

