Shree Gokarnanatha Temple all set to host ‘Mangaluru Dasara’ in Glamour & Fervour

Mangaluru: After a break due to the pandemic, the devotees and members of Shro Gokarnatheshwara Temple in Kudroli, Mangaluru is all set to host the most prestigious and world renowned “MANGALURU DASARA” in glamour and fervour. To mark the celebration, the festivity got kicked off today at the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple on Monday September 26, which will go on till October 6 with various cultural and spiritual programmes.

The world famous Mangaluru Dasara celebrations of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple were inaugurated on September 26, Monday by senior Billawa leader B Janardhana Poojary. The idols of Goddess Sharada, Nava Durgas and Lord Ganesha were installed in a tastefully decorated auditorium of the Temple.

The festivities commenced in the presence of Padma Shree Award recipients Harekala Hajabba, Mahalinga Naika, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Umanath Kotian, U T Khader, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, MCC Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima, former ministers Ramanatha Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Temple Committee President H S Sairam, Vice President Urmila Ramesh Kumar, Trustees Shekhar Poojary, Ravishanker Mijar, Jagadish D Suvarna and many others.The Huli Vesha team which danced to the rhythmic beats of the drums in front of the idol of Goddess Sharada added a special touch to the inaugural as every year.

As part of the Dasara festival, every afternoon at 12.30 pm, there will be Pushpalankarana Mahapooja, from 7 to 8 pm Bhajana programme, and after 8.30 pm Shri Devi Puspak Alankara Pooja, Annadana, and evening cultural programmes will be held. Bali Utsava will also be held. Various types of spiritual rituals will be held for the deity all on the nine days. The grand procession of Dasara celebration will begin on October 5 at 4 pm.

The procession will pass through the main roads of the city. All the Dasara events and the grand procession of Dasara will be held under the leadership of former union minister Janardhana Poojary. Mangaluru City Corporation has started illuminating prominent places of the city. It is expected that nearly 10 lakhs of devotees will witness the grand Dasara celebrations this year, since no big celebrations were held for the last two years.

Special poojas will be offered for nine days and on the 10th day Vijayadashami will be celebrated. The Mahanavami Utsava started today, with Nava Durga and Sharada Prathistapana. On 27 September, Durga Homa will be held; on 28th Arya Durag Homa; on 29th Ambika Durga Homa; on 30th Bhagavathi Durga Homa; on 1 Oct- Kumara Durga Homa; on 2 – Mahishamardini Durga Homa; on 3- Chandika Homa Hagalotsava; on 4-Saraswathi Durga Homa; on 5-Vageshwari Durga Homa; on 6- Pooja Bali, Mantapa Bali, Pratha Kala Mantapa Pooja afterwards Shree Sharada Visarjane and Avabratha Snana will be held. On the same night, a Bhajana programme will be held, followed by Guru Pooja.

