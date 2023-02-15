Shree Sathyanarayana Puja Samithi, Dubai to hold Samoohika Sathyanarayana Puja on Feb 19

Shree Sathyanarayana Puja Samithi, Dubai holds Samoohika Sathyanarayana Puja on the eve of its 15th Anniversary on 19th February 2023 at Indian Academy School, Al Qusais, Behind Al Madina Mall, Dubai

The Puja will start at 09:00 am with Kalasha Prathistapana followed by Katha chanting along with Bhajan. Maha Mangalarathi will be performed at 12:30 pm followed by Maha Prasad. Bhajans will be performed by the renowned local team of Shri Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali and Mogaveers Bhajana Mandali, Dubai.

The Sameethi has made all necessary arrangements to facilitate a large number of devotees.

On behalf of the Samoohika Shri Sathyanarayana Puja Seva Committee, Sathish Poojary requested all the community members to be part of the Puja and extend their support towards the success of the Puja to seek the blessing of the Lord to overcome all obstacles and lead a happy and successful life.

