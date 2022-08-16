Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja held in Dubai with devotional bhajans and songs following true tradition and culture

Dubai: Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja Samiti Dubai, traditionally celebrated its 16th annual Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja on August 13, at Fortune Plaza Hotel, Al Ghusais, Dubai with devotional bhajans and songs following true tradition and culture.

Deepak Raj and Nalini Deepak Raj, one among the most active members of the Puja committee represented the team for the puja which was spiritually performed by Purohit Raghu Bhat.

A large number of devotees gathered from all parts of UAE witnessed and felt the spirit of the puja with a beautifully and innovatively set puja mandap decorated by Rajesh Kutthar and team.

Puja was further followed by Lakshmi Ashtothara, Sumangali aaraadhane and Braahmana aaraadhane. Kannika Araadhane was held for three female children and Sumangalee items were distributed to all the Sumangalis who attended the Puja.

Further devotional bhajana and narthya bhajans added more colour to the programs. Veekshitha was selected as the most traditional dressed Sumangalee and Mrs Samitha Dharmendra was picked as the luckiest Sumangalee. The Puja concluded with the Mahamangalaarathi, and the distribution of Mahaprasadam.

Under the leadership of Suvarna Sathish Poojary and the core committee members, the whole event proved to be very well-planned and in a systematic manner with the active participation of Sumangalis who are the members of the VML team.

Suvarna Sathish Poojary and VML core committee members extended their sincere gratitude to all the devotees, supporters and media for the grand success of the Puja.

Like this: Like Loading...