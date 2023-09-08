Shri. Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, visits New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India paid a visit to New Mangalore Port Authority on 08th September 2023. Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairperson, New Mangalore Port Authority welcomed the dignitary to the Port along with Shri K. G. Nath, Deputy Chairperson, HOD’s & Senior Officials of NMPA. Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Steel visited the Cruise terminal and held a meeting with the Port Officials on various infrastructural aspects of the Port and reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines/raw materials import and export of iron ore pellets by KIOCL at New Mangalore Port Authority and discussed in detail the future plans. The Chairperson, NMPA briefed the Secretary, Ministry of Steel, on the Port’s future plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance the Ease of Doing Business, Green Port Initiatives etc. future expansion programs, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the Port. Shri T. Saminathan, CMD, KIOCL also attended the meeting along with senior officials of KIOCL Ltd.

During this, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha launched the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Logo stickers for wider publicity of the event in the region and he wished the Summit to be a grand success in its endeavour. He also released the trade notice on iron ore handling in the Port. After this, he oversaw the berths and various infrastructural facilities of the Port. Chairperson, NMPA, apprised the Secretary, Ministry of Steel about several infrastructural and technological advancements harnessed by the Port.

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha expressed happiness & appreciated the various initiatives of the Port to bring in the environment-friendly state-of-the-art facilities and developmental works and various infrastructure facilities provided.

