Shri Narayana Guru’s Name Board Placed Inside Lady Hill Circle by Bajrang Dal Activists

Mangaluru: While on one side the ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ based on Sri Narayana Guru Teaching ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Man’ was taken, where the Jatha was an opportunity to prove the self esteem of Narayana Guru followers, and not a protest against anybody but an event to press for the rights of the followers, but on the other hand, going against the philosophy of the Shri Narayana Guru and trying to create a controversy and disharmony again after quite a while, before the State Government notification naming the popular Lady Hill Circle after reformer Narayana Guru could come, a group of Bajrang Dal activists placed a name board saying Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle along with the reformer’s photo inside the Circle on Wednesday, 26 January.

It is learnt that a group from among the several Bajarang Dal activists who took part in the Swabhimaana Nadige came to the circle in the morning and placed the name board there. Amid opposition, the Mangaluru City Corporation resolved in January 2021 to name Lady Hill Circle as Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle. Six months later, the council sent it to the State Government for notification.

Meanwhile, the State Government sought the opinion of the police. A few days ago, the police wrote to the Government stating that the circle does not have any name and it is popularly called Lady Hill Circle. The police also stated that there will be no law and order problem if the circle is named after Narayana Guru, which is a long-pending demand. Meanwhile, Muneer Katipalla-the state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India has accused the new district-in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar of prompting Bajrang Dal activists to place the name at the LH Circle. In response to the cat by the saffron activists Mangaluru City corporation commissioner, Akshy Sridhar said that he will discuss the matter with the concerned officials and decide on the legal course of action for those who had placed Shri Narayana Guru’s name board at the Circle.

Senior Congress leaders Janardhan Poojary and many other leaders of other political parties and organizations had raised their voice against the Union Government denying permission for the tableaux of Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government for the Republic Day parade in Delhi., and also followers of Narayana Guru, irrespective of parties, caste and religion had condemned this, and different organizations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi had joined to condemn the move by the Central government, why are they all remaining quiet of the disharmony act by the saffron group activists, when Shri Narayana Guru philosophy says ” ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Man’? Is it necessary to create all such controversy when the City is looking for peace and harmony?