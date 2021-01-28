Spread the love



















Shripad Naik recovering, may be discharged in 10 days: Official



Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, is recovering well and may be discharged from hospital in 10 days, a top health official said on Thursday.

“At present he is stable, doing very well and his recovery has been very fast,” Goa Medical College Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told reporters at the Assembly complex here.

Bandekar said that Naik’s wounds had healed and he was going through bedside physiotherapy.

An MPV in which Naik was travelling in along with his wife and an aide had overturned near Yallapura in Ankola in Karnataka on January 12. He was seriously injured as the vehicle hit a tree. His wife Vijaya and a close aide were killed in the accident.

Asked when Naik would be discharged, Bandekar said: “We will take a call only when he is able to do day-to-day activities like eating on his own, take care of his personal hygiene etc. It will take at least another 10 days.”