Shushila Devi to attend final Olympic camp in New Delhi



New Delhi: Judoka Shushila Devi, who will represent India in the 48kg category at the Olympics, will fine-tune her preparation in a final training camp in New Delhi from July 9. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has arranged for the camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In an release on Sunday, SAI said, “Two sparring partners, her team-mates in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a physiotherapist and a masseuse have already been quarantined in the new hostel at the JLN complex.”

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mongjam Kabita Devi (48kg class) and the 2018 national champion in 52kg, Ningthoujam Sarda Devi, will be Shushila’s sparring partners.

The release also said that the final camp is being set up at the Table Tennis Hall inside the new hostel, where mats will be placed.

“Shushila Devi, along with her coach Jiwan Sharma, will leave for Tokyo from here. They will also get their second doses of Covid-19 vaccination during their stay in the Capital,” the statement said.

Shushila’s event in Tokyo is on July 24. Ranked 46th in the women’s 48kg category, Shushila is currently at the Chateau Gontier in France, completing a month-long training camp sanctioned by the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell last month.

A 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Shushila went to France after competing at the World Judo Championship in Budapest in June.

