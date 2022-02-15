Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur New Executive Director of MRPL

Mangaluru: Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur has been appointed as Executive Director (Refinery) of MRPL with effect from 1st June 2022.

Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur is a native of Mangalore, Kamath is currently holding the post of Group General Manager (Technical Services) at MRPL. Kamath had joined MRPL in July 1992 and has held various positions in the organisation apart from his stint on deputation at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd.

He is an alumnus of Ladyhill Victoria, Canara High School Urwa, Canara Junior College, MIT Manipal and TAPMI Manipal.