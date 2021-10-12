Spread the love



















Sibal attacks govt over security situation in Kashmir



New Delhi: After spate of killings in Kashmir, the Congress has upped its ante and has cornered the government over the security issue in Kashmir and violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday launched an attack on the government over Kashmir siuation.

“Prime Minister Modi: ‘India has never seen such a decisive government…’ Also India has never seen such a divisive government. Which statement is true, which one is far from the truth? You judge,” said Sibal in a tweet.

Attacking the government on Kashmir issue, Sibal said, “Militancy continues in J&K, no end in sight. Our brave soldiers, officers martyred, innocent gutsy citizens (a chemist, a teacher) being targeted and killed.”

Sibal further said, “Modi ji, have you forgotten the promises you made or were those too ‘jumlas’ as the Home Minister might say!”

Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Earlier Sibal had questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on Lakhimpur Kheri horror. He had earlier tweeted, “Modi ji, why are you silent? We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult! Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted? Please tell us.”

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group of farmers was protesting against three farm laws on October 3.

