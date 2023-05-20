Siddaramaiah appeals to CET students to follow traffic instructions

Karnataka’s Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah on Saturday appealed to the students appearing in the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bengaluru to follow the instructions given to them by the traffic police in view of his swearing-in ceremony.



Authorities have asked the students to reach examination centres across the state capital two hours ahead of the exams.

Food arrangement is also being made for them.

Traffic police have been given standing instructions to help out students who get stuck in jams to reach the CET exam centres.

Initial reports said that the students have reached examination centres in the morning without hassle.

It is going to be a challenge for authorities as people from all across Karnataka are pouring into Bengaluru for the swearing in ceremony slated to be held at 12.30 p.m. in the Kanteerava Stadium.

In his appeal, Siddaramaiah appealed, “I request all students writing CET in Bengaluru and their parents to follow the instructions given by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).”

The Chief Minister designate also attached various media reports containing the guidelines to students on his Twitter handle, as well as posted messages in Kannada and English.

The Deputy Chief Minister designate, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government on May 20 is going to be a historical event.

The party is expecting over a lakh people to attend the programme.

More than 2 lakh students across the state will appear for the CET exams on Saturday and Sunday.

KEA Executive Director Ramya. S has said that all preparations are made for the CET exams.

Students who are writing exams in the centres located near the Kanteerava Stadium should reach two hours earlier, she added.

The crucial CET exams are being held in 122 centres across Bengaluru.

