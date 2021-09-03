Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah asks K’taka to stop NEP before seeking discussion

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the state government to withdraw its decision to implement the new National Education Policy, while refusing to take part in the discussion on the subject.

“A letter has been written from the office of the Minister of Higher Education informing the implementation of new National Education Policy and requesting the appointment of Leader of Opposition to discuss regarding the same. It is to be noted that the government has already decided and inaugurated to implementation the said policy from the current academic year, without any discussion with the students, teachers, education experts or opposition. It is not correct to call for discussion now after inaugurating the implementation,” he said.

“Policy change in matters like education and health are not small issues. Detailed deliberations should have been initiated democratically before drafting such issues which have wide implications. Governments of many developed countries take the complete responsibility of health and education but here in India the government is trying to wash away the responsibility, the former Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah further noted that India has a high student to teacher ratio which should come down for the benefit of students. Also, the government allocation for education as a percentage of GDP is very low. Noting that NEP also recommends the allocation to education to be at 6 per cent of GDP, he said that then Karnataka should allocate about Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

“There are many objections and concerns about NEP. It violates federal arrangements and infringes upon the autonomy of states over education and universities. It promotes privatisation leading to inequality and social injustice. The intention is to indoctrinate students with the idea of communalism through education. NEP is unscientific and will push lakhs of students to darkness,” the Congress leader contended.

“Government should have discussed and debated these issues before the implementation. NEP decides the future of many students shaping the next 70-80 years. Education is a tool for social elevation for many marginalised sections. Has BJP implemented NEP to prevent this elevation of social status among marginalised sections?” he asked.

“If there has to be a debate about NEP in good spirit, I urge the government to withdraw the implementation of NEP immediately and we will come for discussion about that. If, after deliberations, NEP is found to be good, we will support the government to implement the NEP. Otherwise, the government will have to take the burden of pushing lakhs of people to misery,” he said.

